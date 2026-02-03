Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US-India agreement on trade deal: US to cut tariffs on India to 18%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump claimed India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non tariff barriers" against the US to zero. Modi said that when two large economies and the worlds largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trumps leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace, Modi further stated.

 

Bajaj Auto gains after registering 25% YoY growth in Jan'26 auto sales

Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Maruti Suzuki India gains as production rises 9% YoY in Jan' 26

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Advent to infuse capital of Rs 2,750 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

