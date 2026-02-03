Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance rose 1.48% to Rs 90.96 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 21.32% to Rs 664.89 crore on a 17.8% increase in total income to Rs 2,886.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company posted a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 877.68 crore in Q3 FY26 versus Rs 713.02 crore a year ago. Exceptional items of Rs 13.14 crore were due to a one-time higher gratuity provision linked to New Labour Code changes.

The company reported strong quarterly performance for Q3 FY26, with assets under management (AUM) rising 23% to Rs 1,33,412 crore as of 31 December 2025, up from Rs 1,08,314 crore a year ago.

 

Net interest income rose 19% YoY to Rs 963 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25, while net total income climbed 24% to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 933 crore. The operating expense ratio improved to 19% from 19.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Loan losses and provisions rose to Rs 56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25, including a Rs 10 crore management overlay release.

Asset quality remained healthy, with gross and net NPAs at 0.27% and 0.11% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 0.29% and 0.13% a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage-3 assets stood at 59%, while the capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, was 23.15%.

The company continues to enjoy the highest credit ratings of AAA/Stable for its long-term debt program and A1+ for short-term debt from CRISIL and India Ratings.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015 and has been offering mortgage loans.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

