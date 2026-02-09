Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Usha Financial Services rose 44.84% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.1816.4481.6578.539.666.099.266.016.594.55

