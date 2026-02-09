Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Usha Financial Services standalone net profit rises 44.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Usha Financial Services rose 44.84% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.1816.44 17 OPM %81.6578.53 -PBDT9.666.09 59 PBT9.266.01 54 NP6.594.55 45

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

