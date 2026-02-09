Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 1263.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 59.51 croreNet profit of Gravity (India) rose 1263.64% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.510 0 OPM %10.250 -PBDT6.070.39 1456 PBT6.020.33 1724 NP4.500.33 1264
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST