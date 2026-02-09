Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 1263.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Gravity (India) standalone net profit rises 1263.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 59.51 crore

Net profit of Gravity (India) rose 1263.64% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales59.510 0 OPM %10.250 -PBDT6.070.39 1456 PBT6.020.33 1724 NP4.500.33 1264

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

