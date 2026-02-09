Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.60% to Rs 221.66 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 405.15% to Rs 66.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.60% to Rs 221.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.221.66115.6945.4825.59100.2726.2189.0617.7466.7313.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News