Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 91.60% to Rs 221.66 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 405.15% to Rs 66.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.60% to Rs 221.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales221.66115.69 92 OPM %45.4825.59 -PBDT100.2726.21 283 PBT89.0617.74 402 NP66.7313.21 405

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

