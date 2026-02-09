Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 405.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 91.60% to Rs 221.66 croreNet profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 405.15% to Rs 66.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 91.60% to Rs 221.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales221.66115.69 92 OPM %45.4825.59 -PBDT100.2726.21 283 PBT89.0617.74 402 NP66.7313.21 405
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST