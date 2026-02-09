HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 241.43% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 93.99% to Rs 874.04 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering rose 241.43% to Rs 220.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 874.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 450.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales874.04450.56 94 OPM %34.6020.77 -PBDT310.3590.45 243 PBT298.0679.26 276 NP220.6064.61 241
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST