HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 241.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 241.43% to Rs 220.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 874.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 450.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

