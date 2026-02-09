Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 241.43% in the December 2025 quarter

HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 241.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 93.99% to Rs 874.04 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 241.43% to Rs 220.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 874.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 450.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales874.04450.56 94 OPM %34.6020.77 -PBDT310.3590.45 243 PBT298.0679.26 276 NP220.6064.61 241

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

