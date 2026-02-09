Monday, February 09, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 9630.54 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.92% to Rs 1725.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1676.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 9630.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8477.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9630.548477.74 14 OPM %24.5722.75 -PBDT2500.702183.80 15 PBT2500.702183.80 15 NP1725.661676.62 3

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

