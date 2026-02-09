General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 9630.54 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.92% to Rs 1725.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1676.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 9630.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8477.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9630.548477.7424.5722.752500.702183.802500.702183.801725.661676.62

