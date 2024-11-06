Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 0.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 891.17 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 0.23% to Rs 109.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 891.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 784.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales891.17784.70 14 OPM %18.0418.39 -PBDT164.20162.46 1 PBT141.41144.47 -2 NP109.72109.47 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

