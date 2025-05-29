Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 0.430.46 -7 OPM %-140.000 -46.5147.83 - PBDT-0.070 0 0.320.22 45 PBT-0.08-0.01 -700 0.290.18 61 NP-0.06-0.01 -500 0.240.08 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

