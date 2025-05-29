Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 40.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Sales rise 234.49% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 40.50% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 234.49% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.04% to Rs 108.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.63% to Rs 65.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.276.06 234 65.5347.96 37 OPM %99.3697.85 -99.1998.44 - PBDT22.4710.31 118 70.9050.92 39 PBT22.4610.30 118 70.8850.90 39 NP22.9316.32 41 108.2746.46 133

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

