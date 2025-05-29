Samkrg Pistons & Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 66.76 croreNet loss of Samkrg Pistons & Rings reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.21% to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 243.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 246.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales66.7653.49 25 243.89246.70 -1 OPM %11.8216.10 -12.2212.75 - PBDT6.827.91 -14 24.9829.18 -14 PBT3.683.81 -3 11.1516.26 -31 NP-0.192.51 PL 5.9012.61 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content