Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Ushakiran Finance declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.17 6 OPM %55.5652.94 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.070.08 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content