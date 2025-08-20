Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,077, a premium of 26.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,050.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 69.90 points or 0.28% to 25,050.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 0.04% to 11.79.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Vedanta were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Algoquant Fintech approves investment of Rs 5 cr in NCDEX

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 5th day; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 5th day; IT shares rally

Nasdaq Slides as Tech Stocks Weigh; Dow Hits Record Intraday Before Flat Close

Nasdaq Slides as Tech Stocks Weigh; Dow Hits Record Intraday Before Flat Close

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 46.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon