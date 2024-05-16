Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 638.41 points or 1.23% at 51245.47 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.63%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.8%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.86%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.81%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.19%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.72%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.44%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 2.61%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.59%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.37%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 363.15 or 0.5% at 72623.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.3 points or 0.58% at 22072.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.42 points or 0.61% at 46828.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.81 points or 0.45% at 14228.88.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1886 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

