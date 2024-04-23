Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 47.9 points or 0.84% at 5729.39 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 5%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.24%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.81%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.57%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.43%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.15%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.17%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.1 or 0.28% at 73853.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22396.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 294.27 points or 0.64% at 46302.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.35 points or 0.37% at 13747.1.

On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 859 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

