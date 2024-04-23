Business Standard
Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 47.9 points or 0.84% at 5729.39 at 09:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 5%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.24%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.81%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.57%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.43%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.15%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 1.04%).
On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.17%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.
At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.1 or 0.28% at 73853.72.
The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22396.2.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 294.27 points or 0.64% at 46302.47.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.35 points or 0.37% at 13747.1.
On BSE,2043 shares were trading in green, 859 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

