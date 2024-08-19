Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 86.17 points or 1.36% at 6427.44 at 09:40 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 5.64%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 5%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.89%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.62%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 2.36%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.35%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.22%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.96%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.84%), EMS Ltd (down 0.58%), and SJVN Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 610.01 or 1.13% at 54467.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 102.83 points or 0.63% at 16412.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.45 points or 0.24% at 24600.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 152.74 points or 0.19% at 80589.58.

On BSE,2435 shares were trading in green, 813 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

