Caplin Point hits life high after Chennai unit clears Brazilian Agency's inspection

Caplin Point Laboratories surged 8.30% to Rs 1,717.35 after the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) concluded its inspection at Gummidipoondi facility, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu with zero observations.

Chairman, C.C.Paarthipan said, It is indeed gratifying to have two back to back audits with zero observations. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality compliance at all our sites. Brazil is an important part of our expansion plans in Latin America and this clearance opens the door to the largest market in that geography.

ANVISA conducted an inspection of Caplin Steriles injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi between 12 and 16 August 2024 and concluded with zero observations.