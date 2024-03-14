Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Utilties shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 119.15 points or 2.34% at 5208.53 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 7.74%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 7.21%),SJVN Ltd (up 7.16%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 7.12%),NHPC Ltd (up 5.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 5.27%), PTC India Ltd (up 5.21%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 4.35%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.87%), and Nava Ltd (up 3.86%).
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 3.76%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 25.84 or 0.04% at 72736.05.
The Nifty 50 index was down 3.35 points or 0.02% at 21994.35.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 548.62 points or 1.35% at 41190.29.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.86 points or 0.85% at 12861.6.
On BSE,1952 shares were trading in green, 1187 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

