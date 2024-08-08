Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Utilities index falling 64.38 points or 0.99% at 6457.48 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.56%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.66%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.4%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.99%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.42%), RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 1.4%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 1.22%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.18%), and NLC India Ltd (down 1.02%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (up 5.67%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 206.08 or 0.39% at 53485.01.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31 points or 0.19% at 16183.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.25 points or 0.56% at 24161.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.78 points or 0.52% at 79052.23.

On BSE,2023 shares were trading in green, 1820 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

