Information Technology stocks slide

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 684.59 points or 1.71% at 39263.86 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.43%), Infosys Ltd (down 3.36%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.86%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 2.86%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.7%), Mphasis Ltd (down 2.21%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 2.16%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.15%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 2.11%).
On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 7.54%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 5.77%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 206.08 or 0.39% at 53485.01.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31 points or 0.19% at 16183.59.
The Nifty 50 index was down 136.25 points or 0.56% at 24161.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 415.78 points or 0.52% at 79052.23.
On BSE,2023 shares were trading in green, 1820 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

