Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 40.3 points or 0.84% at 4854.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.17%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.6%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.97%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.9%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.66%), EMS Ltd (up 1.35%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.32%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.31%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.23%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 0.65%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.43%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.17%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.26 or 0.66% at 46358.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.46 points or 0.02% at 14177.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.65 points or 0.3% at 22843.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 231.77 points or 0.31% at 75504.19.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Metal shares rise

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Industrials stocks edge higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 1.3%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

