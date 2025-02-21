Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Cipla announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the new drug application (NDA) submitted for 'Nilotinib Capsules 50, 150 and 200 mg' on 19th February 2025.

Nilotinib is indicated for the treatment of Philadelphia Chromosome Positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood.

Nilotinib, available in capsule form for oral consumption, is used to treat Philadelphia Chromosome Positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a form of leukemia that primarily affects adults, with the average age of diagnosis being 64.

Meanwhile, the USFDA conducted a Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the analytical testing facility of Sitec Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla, located in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, from 18 February to 20 February, 2025.

 

Following the inspection, Sitec received two observations in Form 483. The company is fully committed to addressing these observations in a timely and comprehensive manner.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Small, Midcaps gain; Sensex, Nifty drag; Auto, FMCG, Financials weigh; Metal up

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Banks offering more green loans have better financial stability: IIM study

Religare Enterprises, Religare

Religare Enterprises share price jumped 9% in trade on Feb 21: Here's why

Vedanta

Vedanta shares rise after getting shareholders & creditors nod for demerger

x, Twitter

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

Cipla will collaborate closely with the USFDA to resolve the issues within the specified timeframe, ensuring continued compliance with regulatory standards and maintaining its commitment to high-quality manufacturing practices.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Share of Cipla shed 0.17% to Rs 1,477.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Metal shares rise

Metal shares rise

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 1.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 1.3%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon