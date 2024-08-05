Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1313.69 points or 4.12% at 30586.64 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 6.05%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 6.05%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.67%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.61%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 4.39%), NMDC Ltd (down 4.09%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.03%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.85%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.74%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.