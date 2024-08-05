Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1313.69 points or 4.12% at 30586.64 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 6.05%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 6.05%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.67%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.61%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 4.39%), NMDC Ltd (down 4.09%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.03%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.85%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.74%).
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 552.1 points or 3.36% at 15902.33.
The Nifty 50 index was down 640 points or 2.59% at 24077.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 2079.71 points or 2.57% at 78902.24.
On BSE,527 shares were trading in green, 3511 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
