Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 52.09 points or 0.95% at 5531.1 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.65%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.47%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.92%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.73%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K.P. Energy Ltd (up 1.37%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.35%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.31%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.3%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.97%), Nava Ltd (down 0.52%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.46 or 0.63% at 56482.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.1 points or 0.46% at 16275.09.

Also Read

PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden receives $20K diamond from PM Modi, costliest gift of 2023

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts to 79,430; IT, Pharma, Health, financials drag most

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Citichem India shares post muted debut; list at Rs 70 apiece on BSE SME

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Jadeja, Pant take India to 107-4 at tea break

United States

Trump picks Ken Kies for key tax policy job at treasury ahead of cuts push

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.75 points or 0.37% at 24099.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 318.31 points or 0.4% at 79625.4.

On BSE,2105 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Capital SFB gains as records 19% YoY growth in gross advances in Q2; deposits jumps 12%

Capital SFB gains as records 19% YoY growth in gross advances in Q2; deposits jumps 12%

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in Dec'24 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in Dec'24 cargo volumes

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company receives reaffirmation in credit rating

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company receives reaffirmation in credit rating

Bharti Airtel to acquire 26% stake in AMP Energy Green Three

Bharti Airtel to acquire 26% stake in AMP Energy Green Three

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon