JM Financial standalone net profit declines 30.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 138.63 crore
Net profit of JM Financial declined 30.76% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 138.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.63142.23 -3 OPM %35.2245.22 -PBDT48.8065.62 -26 PBT45.2162.89 -28 NP34.5149.84 -31
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

