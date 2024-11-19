Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail reports fire incident at Ahmedabad store

V-Mart Retail reports fire incident at Ahmedabad store

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

V-Mart Retail informed that a fire accident occurred at one of its stores located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday, 18 November 2024.

However, there were no casualties or injuries, but the incident resulted in some damage to inventory and assets at the store. The damage is being assessed and is expected to be less than Rs 1 crore.

The company stated that it has adequate insurance coverage and is working with the insurance company to assess and process the required claims.

V-Mart is an omni retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana.

 

Shares of V-Mart rose 0.83% to Rs 3,520.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump fancies himself a skilled dealmaker, Mideast peace may be beyond him

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 1,050 pts to 78,350; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, Cons Dur, IT up

Finance Ministry Press Conference, GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Govt to sell stakes in 4 state-run banks to meet SEBI norms, says sources

Havells india electronic fans

Havells lights up 3% on deciding to set up refrigerator manufacturing plant

Tirumala

Non-Hindus out, ghee quality in focus as TTD reforms Tirumala operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon