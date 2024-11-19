Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip gains after fixing record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Easy Trip gains after fixing record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners jumped 2.71% to Rs 30.73 after the company's board fixed Thursday, 8 November 2024 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of equity shares.

On 14 October 2024, the companys board had approved the issuance of one bonus equity share for every one fully paid-up equity share held by shareholders (1:1) as on record date.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

 

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 1,050 pts to 78,350; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, Cons Dur, IT up

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur govt relieves officer of duties after probe into Jiribam firing

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK to relaunch FTA talks in 2025, 'address remaining issues'

Modi, Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni

India, Italy announce five-year strategic action plan for key sectors

Congress, Congress flag

CPI(M) remarks of blocking fake voters aimed at scaring real electors: Cong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon