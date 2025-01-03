Business Standard

V2 Retail hits the roof on recording strong Q3 update

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

V2 Retail was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,725.90 after the speciality retailer's standalone revenue from operations grew 58% YoY to Rs 591.03 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company achieved a same store sales growth (SSSG) of around 25% in the third quarter of FY25 as compared to Q3 FY24, reflecting strong consumer demand and operational efficiency.

For Q3 FY25, the sales per square feet per month (PSF) stood at Rs 1,219 for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, registering a growth of 12.35% YoY.

The total number of stores as of December 2024 was 160, with 21 new store openings during the quarter. V2 Retail continued its strategic expansion into key markets, bringing the total retail area to about 17.22 lakh sq.ft.

 

V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail company in India and enjoys strong brand equity from customers across segments. The company offers a portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle products.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales jumped 64.3% YoY to Rs 380.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

