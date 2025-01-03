Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Yes Bank added 1.79% to Rs 19.95 after the bank reported a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in loans and advances, reaching Rs 2.45 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024, compared to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, loans and advances grew by 4.2% from Rs 2.35 lakh crore at the end of the September 2024 quarter.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 2.77 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024, reflecting a 14.6% YoY increase, although remaining flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The bank's CASA ratio improved to 33% as of 31 December 2024, up from 29.7% a year earlier and 32% in the previous quarter.

 

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 88.4% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 89.9% in the same period of the previous year and 84.8% in the previous quarter.

Also Read

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Axis Max Life Insurance launches sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: Boland smashes through India's resistance; IND 143-7

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financial, pharma, health stks drag Sensex 600 pts lower to 79,350

taneira, tanishq, taneira sarees, saree, indian saree, lehenga, taneira store

Titan rallies 6% in 2 days ahead of December quarter business update

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

ZEE share price zooms 7% today; what's behind the rally in weak market?

The bank has maintained a strong liquidity position, with the liquidity coverage ratio at 133.2% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 118.4% at the end of 2023 and 132% in the preceding quarter.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

The private banks standalone net profit zoomed 145.56% to Rs 553.04 crore on 15.35% rise in total income to Rs 9,137.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IRFC edges higher on inking MoU with REMCL

IRFC edges higher on inking MoU with REMCL

Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Hindustan Zinc rises as Q3 production grows 3% to 265kt

Hindustan Zinc rises as Q3 production grows 3% to 265kt

Hero MotoCorp slides as total sales drop 18% YoY in Dec'24

Hero MotoCorp slides as total sales drop 18% YoY in Dec'24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon