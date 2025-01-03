Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda allots NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

Uno Minda allots NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

On private placement basis

Uno Minda has allotted 15,000 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non- Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each for an aggregate amount of Rs. 150 crore on Private Placement basis to the identified investor in third tranche in two series i.e., of Rs. 100 crore (Series I) and Rs. 50 crore (Series II) respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wockhardt spurts after Indian drug regulator approves Pneumonia antibiotic

Wockhardt spurts after Indian drug regulator approves Pneumonia antibiotic

Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

Yes Bank rises after recording nearly 13% YoY rise in loan book in Dec'24 quarter

IRFC edges higher on inking MoU with REMCL

IRFC edges higher on inking MoU with REMCL

Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Avenue Supermarts soars after strong business update

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon