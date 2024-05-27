Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.87% to Rs 251.45 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries declined 3.96% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 251.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.57% to Rs 145.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1125.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
