Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 40.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 40.71% to Rs 89.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 1066.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 977.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1066.03977.3412.7311.22137.09108.01111.8882.2189.8063.82

