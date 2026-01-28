Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 371.97 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 8.04% to Rs 88.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 371.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.371.97342.2041.9638.35126.82116.27122.35111.9388.5581.96

