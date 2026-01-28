Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5286.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5286.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 11308.00 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 5286.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6609.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 11308.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11308.0011100.00 2 OPM %42.6042.45 -PBDT-818.00-978.00 16 PBT-6368.00-6607.00 4 NP-5286.00-6609.00 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the December 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 36.64% in the December 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 36.64% in the December 2025 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 105.23% in the December 2025 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 105.23% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksStocks to buyBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance