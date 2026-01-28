Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5286.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 11308.00 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 5286.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6609.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 11308.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11308.0011100.0042.6042.45-818.00-978.00-6368.00-6607.00-5286.00-6609.00

