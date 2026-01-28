Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 19.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 3670.41 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 19.11% to Rs 312.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 3670.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3135.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3670.413135.9416.4916.10587.03492.57419.38351.91312.92262.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News