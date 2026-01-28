Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 216.12 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 45.77% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 216.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales216.12189.08 14 OPM %70.4664.60 -PBDT39.7619.05 109 PBT34.7414.20 145 NP20.7014.20 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST