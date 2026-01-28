Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 216.12 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 45.77% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 216.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

