Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 216.12 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 45.77% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 216.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 189.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales216.12189.08 14 OPM %70.4664.60 -PBDT39.7619.05 109 PBT34.7414.20 145 NP20.7014.20 46

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

