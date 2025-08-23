Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto resumes supplies of its e-scooter 'Chetak'

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bajaj Auto announced that supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, have resumed across all dealerships, after successfully overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.

In recent weeks, temporary supply constraints linked to international component availability had moderated deliveries. The sustained and growing demand for Chetak added further pressure on supply.

With production restored ahead of schedule, Bajaj Auto reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every Chetak customer enjoys the unmatched reliability, performance, and style of the 'Lifeproof' scooter. Production and shipments recommenced on August 20, marking a faster-than-anticipated return to full capacity. Further, Bajaj Auto has secured sufficient supply of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure availability during the upcoming festive season.

 

Chetak's strong momentum is reflected in the market as well. The brand has doubled its market share since April last year and ended FY25 as the undisputed No.1 electric scooter in the country. This growth highlights the trust and confidence customers continue to place in Bajaj Auto's electric mobility offering.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

