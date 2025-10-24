Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Vakrangee added 2.91% to Rs 8.83 after the company reported a five-fold surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.02 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 0.59 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 5.85% YoY to Rs 69.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 248.31% to Rs 4.11 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 1.18 crore in Q2 September 2024.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA grew 44.7% to Rs 8.77 crore compared with Rs 6.06 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBTDA margin expanded to 12.4% in Q2 FY26 from 9.2% in Q2 FY25.

 

During the quarter, gross transaction value (GTV) crossed Rs 12,928.7 crore and No. of transactions crossed 3.1 crore.

Vakrangee is a Last Mile Distribution Platform with a strong physical and digital presence across India. It provides a range of essential services, including banking, insurance, ATM, e-governance, e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics, to underserved markets. Its "Vakrangee Kendra" outlets and "BharatEasy" mobile app offer convenient access to these services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

Shanti Gears drops after Q2 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Shanti Gears drops after Q2 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon