Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: BJP contesting Assembly polls to loot public funds, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Assembly elections news updates: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
In a stinging attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the former Delhi chief minister "lies just like Narendra Modi" but is probably more "cunning" and "sophisticated" than the prime minister. Addressing a public meeting in the Badli constituency here in the run-up to the February 5 Assembly polls, Gandhi asserted that he and his party can never compromise with the BJP. "We will die but never compromise with these people." Gandhi also lashed out at Kejriwal over his five-year-old promise of making Yamuna water potable and his press conference on Thursday, saying it reflected his "hollowness".
Earlier, Parvesh Verma, accused his rival Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday of "misusing" the official machinery of the AAP-ruled Punjab in the constituency. Reacting to the allegation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Verma has "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Verma claimed that fearing an "imminent" defeat from the seat, Kejriwal is getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the constituency's slums just for the show with the help of the Punjab government.
3:59 PM
Kejriwal responds to EC notice on Yamuna water controversy, submits report
Accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, submitted his reply to the Election Commission (EC) on Friday regarding his recent remarks about the contamination of Yamuna water. In his written response, he clarified that his comments about the Yamuna being “poisoned” referred to the dangerously high levels of ammonia in the water supplied to Delhi from Haryana.
3:55 PM
BJP diverted public funds to benefit its corporate allies: AAP
"We use the budget for the welfare of people while the BJP directs it towards its businessman friends. In Mumbai, they handed over Dharavi land to one of their associates. In Delhi, their goal is to grab land and not to serve people," he said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.
3:31 PM
In Delhi, our government ensures savings for every family, says AAP
"Budgets usually bring inflation and impact household finances. But in Delhi, our government ensures savings for every family. On the other hand, the BJP has repeatedly said it will discontinue these benefits if it comes to power," Arvind Kejriwal claimed.
3:28 PM
AAP's schemes help Delhi families save Rs 25,000 per month, says Arvind Kejriwal
Every household in Delhi saves an average of Rs 25,000 a month due to the AAP government's welfare schemes and if the party returns to power, its new initiatives will add another Rs 10,000 to people's savings, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The former chief minister was speaking at the launch of the AAP's 'Bachat Patra'
2:45 PM
BJP contesting assembly polls to loot public funds: Kejriwal.
AAP to launch 'Bachat Patra' campaign to highlight savings made by Delhiites, says Kejriwal
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:15 PM IST