Valiant Communications standalone net profit rises 219.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 49.77% to Rs 13.15 crore
Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 219.77% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.77% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 257.61% to Rs 6.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.41% to Rs 45.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.158.78 50 45.7130.19 51 OPM %32.0920.62 -23.8215.20 - PBDT4.281.77 142 11.044.62 139 PBT3.661.16 216 8.782.50 251 NP2.750.86 220 6.581.84 258
First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

