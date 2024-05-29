Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 48.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.28% to Rs 36.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.74% to Rs 15.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 143.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 48.73% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 36.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.