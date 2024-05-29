Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 100.16 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 29.96% to Rs 19.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 419.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 100.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.100.1696.55419.18367.804.1810.0710.0612.613.778.7045.6548.97-2.343.5923.5129.86-1.955.2219.8728.37