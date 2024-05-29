Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 100.16 crore
Net loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 100.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.96% to Rs 19.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 419.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales100.1696.55 4 419.18367.80 14 OPM %4.1810.07 -10.0612.61 - PBDT3.778.70 -57 45.6548.97 -7 PBT-2.343.59 PL 23.5129.86 -21 NP-1.955.22 PL 19.8728.37 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Super Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 27.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 51.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trim losses; European mkt declines

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.96% in the March 2024 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon