Valiant Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 88.92% to Rs 57.79 crore

Net profit of Valiant Laboratories reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88.92% to Rs 57.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.74% to Rs 133.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales57.7930.59 89 133.38182.06 -27 OPM %6.61-14.81 --3.50-4.62 - PBDT1.46-2.05 LP 0.581.20 -52 PBT0.94-2.57 LP -1.51-0.77 -96 NP0.70-1.24 LP -2.200.32 PL

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

