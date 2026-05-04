Valor Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2026.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 May 2026.

Valor Estate Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 123.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 16.99% to Rs 132.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53788 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd surged 16.33% to Rs 1591.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94510 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd gained 12.37% to Rs 1352.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4204 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 10.39% to Rs 389. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

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