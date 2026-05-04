SC agrees to hear pleas against Transgender Persons Amendment Act

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, all states and Union territories on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to hear the pleas and issued notice on them.

The bench said the matter would be placed before a three-judge bench, which would be constituted by the CJI.

"There is no question of granting any interim order," it said.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing after six weeks.

On March 25, Parliament passed a bill to amend the law on the protection and rights of transgender persons, which excludes social orientations from the ambit of the statute. It received the President's assent on March 30.

The Act provides for graded punishment based on the gravity of harm inflicted on such people.