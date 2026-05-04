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No visa lottery, tougher Green Card rules: What is Americans First Act

New proposal seeks to cut family visas, end diversity lottery, and prioritise skilled workers under US immigration system overhaul

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President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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In a reform that could affect millions of Green Card applicants and holders, Alabama Republican Representative Barry Moore on Thursday introduced a new immigration proposal, saying it would reshape how foreigners enter the United States, both legally and illegally. In a post on X, Moore described the Bill as a re-evaluation of national priorities.
 
“Today, I introduced the Americans First Immigration Act to overhaul our immigration system. The days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. It’s time our system serves Americans again,” he wrote.
 
The Bill proposes changes to legal immigration pathways, including reducing family-based sponsorship categories and removing the diversity visa lottery, while shifting focus towards applicants with skills considered in demand.
   
Moore, who introduced the measure in the House, said the proposal would amend parts of existing immigration law to give priority to US citizens.
 
“My Bill draws a hard line — the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.”

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What is the America First Immigration Bill?
 
The proposal, referred to as the America First Immigration Bill, brings together a series of earlier legislative ideas to reshape US immigration rules.
 
It includes provisions drawn from measures such as the Born in America Act and the SAVE America Act, focusing on enforcement and eligibility criteria.
 
Key proposals in the Bill
 
• Tightens border security measures
• Revises citizenship pathways for Dreamers
• Reduces chain migration through family sponsorship changes
• Prioritises employment opportunities for American workers
• Remains subject to debate and legislative approval
 
Why the Bill is drawing attention
 
Immigration continues to be a central political issue in 2026, with the proposal reflecting a push among some Republicans to place American workers at the centre of employment and border policy.
 
The Bill also revisits earlier proposals on birthright citizenship and immigration enforcement. For Dreamers—immigrants brought to the US as children—it could alter eligibility for legal protections or future citizenship pathways.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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