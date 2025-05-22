Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.531.75 -13 4.453.71 20 OPM %-12.42-8.57 --12.13-12.94 - PBDT0.040.03 33 0.160.15 7 PBT0.030.03 0 0.150.14 7 NP0.020.02 0 0.110.10 10
