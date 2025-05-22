Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.531.75 -13 4.453.71 20 OPM %-12.42-8.57 --12.13-12.94 - PBDT0.040.03 33 0.160.15 7 PBT0.030.03 0 0.150.14 7 NP0.020.02 0 0.110.10 10

