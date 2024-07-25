Business Standard
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 40.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 414.78 crore
Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 40.44% to Rs 26.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 414.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 409.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales414.78409.36 1 OPM %10.227.14 -PBDT43.3432.25 34 PBT35.0525.00 40 NP26.0818.57 40
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

