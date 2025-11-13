Varvee Global standalone net profit rises 23.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.78% to Rs 27.83 croreNet profit of Varvee Global rose 23.46% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.78% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.8315.48 80 OPM %49.73-30.17 -PBDT20.3325.77 -21 PBT18.8024.65 -24 NP10.218.27 23
