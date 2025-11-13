Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Ashiana Agro Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.22 14 OPM %-8.004.55 -PBDT0.020.06 -67 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.01 100
